Just Say Yes to Summer Temptations at Hann Resorts

This summer, temptation takes its most irresistible form at Hann Resorts. While we continue to Play Bold and Live Bold, this stretch of the year invites a deeper dive into the sun-drenched months—a call to boldly live summer by saying “yes” to everything.
Across the property, the season unveils itself in experiences too enticing to resist. Every discovery captivates, every flavor seduces, and every escape promises the answer you've been craving.
The only question: will you say yes?
Yes to Summer Discoveries: Irresistible Beauty and Wellness
The answer begins with a touch. At Purovel Spa of Swissôtel Clark, surrender yourself to expert hands where treatments blur the line between rejuvenation and pure bliss. Their aromatherapy massages melt away more than tension.
The indulgence extends to Quan Spa of Clark Marriott, where the Mother’s Day “La Dolce Vita” wellness offering invites a shared escape—a perfect moment to say yes to serenity and honor the most important woman in your life.
Desire also takes form at 8th Avenue Lifestyle Mall, where the season's most coveted finds are waiting to be claimed.
The indulgence extends to Quan Spa of Clark Marriott, where the Mother’s Day “La Dolce Vita” wellness offering invites a shared escape—a perfect moment to say yes to serenity and honor the most important woman in your life.
Desire also takes form at 8th Avenue Lifestyle Mall, where the season's most coveted finds are waiting to be claimed.
Indulge in the luxe essentials of Estée Lauder, the sultry scents of Jo Malone, and the bold, commanding shades of MAC. This season, Lacoste also tempts with its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, where tennis-inspired elegance meets timeless French sophistication.
The summer table at Hann Resorts doesn't simply satisfy hunger; it awakens appetites you didn't know existed.
At Clark Marriott, Goji Kitchen + Bar seduces with international cuisine infused with tropical heat, while Smoki Moto chars premium cuts bold enough for you to remember. Wu Xing whispers Cantonese summer secrets in seasonal signatures that tease the palate.
At Swissôtel Clark, every bite tastes like permission granted. Markt offers brunches stretch into golden afternoons, tropical fruits glisten on platters, fresh-caught seafood, sun-ripened salads, and the classic gelato that melts like a lover's promise.
The temptation continues with a curated collection of summer coolers. At The Atrium and Swisstropic of Swissôtel Clark, experience an afternoon escape with signature blends that refresh and rejuvenate. For those seeking a more exclusive sanctuary, the Executive Club Lounge serves meticulously crafted mocktails and cocktails—sophisticated, sunset sips that make saying 'yes' truly irresistible.
Widus Hotel honors home with unapologetic passion. Its Salt Restaurant reimagines Filipino classics: halo-halo variations so cold they sting, sizzling seafood that crackles with possibility, comfort dishes elevated beyond nostalgia.
The flavors linger, but the temptation doesn't end there. Here, the spaces are as irresistible as the experiences within.
Sun-drenched afternoons await at Swissôtel Clark's infinity pool, where the waters mirror endless blue skies, perfect for slowing down and savoring the day.
Wake up to panoramic views of Clark Marriott and Swissôtel Clark‘s premium rooms. Private balconies invite sunrise coffee and moonlit reflections.
Tee off at Dragon’s Landing, the first championship golf course at Hann Reserve where every round is smooth, focused, and elevated.
The resort reveals more for those ready to embrace it: exclusive packages for spontaneous travelers, weekend getaways that demand nothing but courage, moments that exist only when you stop resisting.
Summer is fleeting. Hesitation is expensive. And at Hann Resorts, every temptation comes with a single condition: Just Say Yes.
And because a bold summer deserves a
captivating score, add music to the hottest
season of the year. Stream the official
Hann Resorts Summer Temptations playlist
on Spotify — curated to seduce, designed to linger.
Because at Hann, the temptation starts the
moment you press play.
For updates on summer menus, promotions, and seasonal events, visit hannresorts.com or follow @hannresorts_ on social media. Play bold. Live bold.