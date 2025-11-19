Justice starts rolling vs. those tagged in flood control mess – Dizon

MANILA – The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is starting to hold those involved in the flood control scandal accountable, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon said Wednesday.

He issued the statement following the filing of the first batch of cases against former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co and several former officials of the DPWH over alleged anomalous flood control projects in Oriental Mindoro before the Sandiganbayan on Tuesday.

The DPWH chief added that the government is confident that the cases that will be filed against the accused will be “solid".

"This is what the President is saying: we are all impatient, we are all angry—the people. But we need to follow the process to ensure that those who should be held accountable are held accountable," he said.

Dizon also pointed out that the cases related to the flood control scam are rolling faster compared to other graft and corruption cases.

“It was filed in the Sandiganbayan less than two months ago, and we think that the arrest warrants will be issued in the next few days,” he said.

Dizon added that former DPWH officials and contractors will be charged next regarding the ghost and substandard flood control projects in Bulacan.

This follows the President's directive to immediately ensure that the people's money is returned, those involved in ghost and substandard flood control projects are charged, and that someone is imprisoned as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Ombudsman filed the cases at the anti-graft court against Co, several officials of DPWH Mimaropa, and Sunwest Corporation board of directors.

The case involved the construction of a road dike along the Mag-Asawang Tubig River worth over PHP289 million, which was found to be substandard.

They are facing charges for alleged violation of Article 217 in relation to Article 171(4) of the Revised Penal Code (malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents), and Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. (PNA)