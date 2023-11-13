Justification for a new government center

A NEW government center is needed for the city of Mabalacat, a significant project for a growing city. Unlike its counterparts, Imus and Bacoor in Cavite and Ilagan in Isabela, Mabalacat City which became one as the three aforementioned cities in 2012, it has not had any public improvement project since its inception.

Now is the time for Mabalacat City to have a new state-of-the-art government ccnter.

Except for the brouhaha caused by a city councillor recently, the project would have gone unimpeded. The lot was already purchased from PLDT and construction (initially the earth-digging) has been started. And then came the controversy.

In all these, processes and procedures have been observed and followed. Contracts were signed in favour of the lot owner and the building contractor. Ordinances authorizing such transactions have been passed by the Sangguniang Panlungsod authorizing the local chief executive to enter into these transactions.

The project should be momentarily stopped, but not for long, I suppose.

The good features of a new government center are as follows:

1. Enhanced efficiency and effectiveness. A building contraining all the vital offices of the city government will definitely enhance the city government’s efficiency and effectiveness in the rendition of service.