Kabalens in LA to honor Virgen de los Remedios

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Every September, Kapampangans in Los Angeles California, USA are set to re-enact the canonical coronation of the Blessed Virgin Mary under the title Virgen Delos Remedios, the patroness of Pampanga, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels in California on September 22, 2024.

The event is expected to draw the Catholic devotees from Filipino and Spanish communities, Marian groups, and civic organizations to the event.

The festivity coincides with the 68th canonical coronation anniversary of Virgen de los Remedios.

A golden crown will be presented to our Lady, as an expression of Mary’s “dominion over her children that places them in the hands of the Blessed Mother.”

In 1952, then Bishop Cesar Maria Guerrero entrusted the province of Pampanga under the patronage of the Blessed Mother under the title of Virgen delos Remedios.

Pope Pius XII bestowed the canonical crown to the revered image in 1956.

The devotion to Pampanga’s patroness was brought to the United States by Kapampangan expatriates.

The Filipino community in California had commissioned years back an image of the Virgen delos Remedios for their veneration.

The image of Virgen de los Remedios will be on display at the Cathedral a week before and after the celebration to allow devotees to present their petitions, according to organizers.