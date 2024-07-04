Kadiwa center opens in Bulacan province

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- A permanent Kadiwa center has opened in Bulacan province, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.

The center is located along Road 1, Barangay Minuyan Proper in San Jose Del Monte.

It offers high-value commercial crops like vegetables, rice, eggs, sugar, root crops, fruits, fish, pork, chicken, canned goods, noodles and an array of ingredients and cooking essentials like oil and condiments.

Consumers may get as much as 30 percent discount at the Kadiwa center since the produce comes directly from local farmers and fisherfolk from Bulacan and nearby provinces.

To sustain its operations, the agency said it is forming cooperatives among the farmers and fishermen who will regularly be selling their produce at the center.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) assured that it will monitor the Kadiwa center to protect consumers.

It is also expected to avert the entry of "middlemen" or secondary retailers purchase goods and sell them at a higher price.

The concept of Kadiwa centers, which means “Kasama sa Diwa”, was introduced by former First Lady Imelda Marcos in the 1970s.