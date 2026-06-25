Kadiwa ng Pangulo brings ₱20/kilo rice to Floridablanca

Residents of Barangay San Nicolas in Floridablanca town were able to purchase rice at ₱20 per kilo, through the Kadiwa ng Pangulo Rice Program on June 22, 2026, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The agency said the initiative was implemented through the efforts of the PESO Capitol, the Municipal PESO Office of Floridablanca, and the DTI Pampanga Provincial Office.

The project is part of efforts to make affordable food commodities accessible to local communities.

The agency said the program allowed residents to buy quality rice at lower prices.