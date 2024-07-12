Kadiwa Pop-Up Store goes to San Fernando

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Residents of this city and neighboring towns may now avail of affordable agricultural produce with the Kadiwa Pop-Up Store available here every second and last Friday of the month starting at 7:30 AM.

The pop-up store will be located at two sites: the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development Regional Field Office inside the Regional Government Center in Barangay Maimpis.

Shoppers can purchase a variety of fresh and seasonal produce, including lowland and highland vegetables, fruits in season, eggs, and local delicacies.

This initiative, supported by Bagong Pilipinas and the Department of Agriculture, aims to provide the community with accessible and affordable agricultural products, enhancing local food security and supporting farmers.