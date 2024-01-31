"Kaganapan 2024" City of San Fernando's Cityhood Anniversary

The presscon for the "Kaganapan 2024" was held last Jan 29,2024 at Heroes Hall.

A total of 23 various activities which coincides with the 23rd year cityhood anniversary of the city of San Fernando is slated for its whole month long celebration.

Kicking off with its "Citywide Clean-up Day" on Feb 1,2024. While the grand launch & unveiling of calendar of activities Grand Motorcade which will be held infront of City Hall on Feb 4.

One of the highlights of this years celebration is the Blessing and Opening of Super Health Center (RHU 6) also on Feb 4 and the "Wedding In The City" on Feb 14. A total of over a hundred couples will exchange "I do's" at the Mini Converntion Center at the Herios Hall. But this year, aside fromthe giveaways' a honeymoon package will be awarded via raffle draw.

Kaganapan (sense of fullfilment) is the founding celebration of the City of San Fernando,Pampanga held every 4th of February.

It is a festival that commemorates the historic enactment of Republic Act No. 8990 that transformed then town of San Fernandoi to a component city of the province.