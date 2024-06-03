Kalasag chair named ‘distinguished farmer’

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Arnold V. Dizon, Chairperson of the Kalasag Multipurpose Cooperative, has been recognized as a “Distinguished Farmer” under the “High Value Crops” category.

The award was presented as part of the 2024 National Farmers and Fisherfolk Month celebrations.

The awarding ceremony was held at the Lopez Hall of the Bureau of Soils and Water Management in Quezon City.

Dizon, known for his cultivation of yellow onions, achieves an impressive harvest of 21 metric tons per hectare.

In addition to this recognition, the Kalasag, under Dizon’s leadership, became the first cooperative in the Philippines to receive the Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) Certification for white onions in 2017.

Senator Cynthia Villar, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, was the keynote speaker during the event.