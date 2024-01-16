KALINISAN program launched in C. Luzon

CITY OFSANFERNANDO -- The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Central Luzon has joined the launching of the Kalinga at Inisyatiba para sa Malinis na Bayan (KALINISAN) recently.

The project aims to recognize and provide incentives for local government units for their cleanliness.

Led by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), DENR said KALINISAN program "is a convergence initiative among public offices aimed at maintaining and providing a healthy and safe environment for all Filipinos by empowering local government units (LGUs) and enabling community participation."

The DENR said that through simultaneous cleanup drives, "the program will raise awareness and encourage participation among Filipino citizens in environmental responsibility through proper solid waste management."

The KALINISAN Project is in line with the Community Development Day, which is celebrated every year on January 6 per Proclamation No. 341, s. 1964, signed by former President Diosdado Macapagal.