Kambal Festival trade fair earns ₱270-K

ANGELES CITY — The 5th Kambal Festival Trade Fair has generated P270,110 in total sales.

Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. said the trade fair, held from October 15 to 26, 2024, at Plaza Anghel, Museo Ning Angeles, highlighted locally-made products from the city’s One Town One Product (OTOP) store.

Lazatin said the city government is committed to support homegrown businesses.

The mayor said the local government hosted the event as part of the Fiestang Kuliat celebration.

Among the merchants that participated in the trade fair are Impact Balibago Arts and Crafts (IBAC), K's Creations, Tamayuq, Izzamway, Teresa's Mashroom, Woodcraft by Madison, Tabak's, Cutud Weavers, Ellen Turla, Flores Handicraft, Micary Fragrance, Super EC, Tsokola-T, Glitz and Glamz, A Taste of Angel's Food Delights, Macabebest Halo-halo, Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita, and Organics Farmers.

The OTOP program, revitalized in 2019 as a flagship project of the Lazatin administration, continues to be a vital platform for supporting and promoting local entrepreneurs, the mayor said.

The OTOP store of the city government is being supervised by Lazatin's Chief Adviser, IC Calaguas; Executive Assistant Reina Manuel; and City Economic Development and Investment Promotion Office head Irish Bonus-Llego.