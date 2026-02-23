Kapampangan artworks showcased in exhibit

The works of young Kapampangan artists are now on display at an exhibit at the 1159 Creative Space in Makati City.

The exhibit, titled “Id,” is curated by former Arts, Culture and Tourism Office of Pampanga head Chan Alvarez, who is now based in Spain.

The show features pieces by emerging contemporary artists of Kapampangan descent.

Among the participating artists are Jessica Julia Cariño, Lloyd Dacayanan, Diffix, Jeffrey Gabatin, Gerald Gloton, Gold, Manuel Trinidad Madrid, Catherine Gantan-Niwane, Chelssie Aven Pan, Chris Pan, Camille Pingul, May Ann Reyes, Ron Salazar, Art Sumalde, Jascha Tolentino, and Marinel Tungol.

In his curatorial notes, Alvarez explained that the exhibit draws inspiration from the concept of the “id,” introduced by Sigmund Freud.

He described it as the part of a person that holds basic instincts and desires.

Alvarez also cited Stuart Hall, who believed that cultural identity is not fixed but continues to develop and change through representation.

Frederick Epistola of 1159 Creative Space lauded the dedication of Kapampangan artists in promoting and strengthening the local art industry.

“Gusto namin kayong matulungan na mga Kapampangan artists na i-angat ang Pampanga art scene at kami sa 1159 Creative Space ay nagpapasalamat na binigyan niyo kami ng pagkakataon na i-exhibit ang mga gawa ninyo,” Epistola said.

Gloton thanked Alvarez and 1159 Creative Space for the opportunity to showcase their works.

“It feels great because we are given the chance and the opportunity by our curator, Chan Alvarez, to showcase our works hindi lang sa provincial level, kundi sa national level rin,” he said.

The “Id” exhibit will run until February 27, 2026.