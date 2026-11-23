The Provincial Government of Pampanga showcased the province’s culture and arts at the North Luzon Travel Expo (NLTE) 2026 held at the SMX Convention Center in Clark from November 20 to 22.

Through the Arts, Culture and Tourism Office of Pampanga (ACTOP), the exhibit featured products and creations from Kapampangan exhibitors. These highlighted the province’s craftsmanship, creativity, and cultural heritage.

Among the participating exhibitors was Apag Marangle, led by Chef Manuela Cherry Pasion-Tan, which was recognized by the Michelin Guide 2027 with a Bib Gourmand distinction for its Kapampangan cuisine.

Other exhibitors included Pampanga Pottery, represented by Precious Quiambao Garcia of Sto. Tomas; Traditional Lubenas Parul, represented by Harvey San Miguel of Magalang; and Asia Ceramic Corporation.

The provincial government said its participation aimed to promote local products, support Kapampangan artists and entrepreneurs, and strengthen tourism in the province.

The expo also provided local businesses and artisans an opportunity to introduce Pampanga’s cultural identity and locally-made products to a wider market.