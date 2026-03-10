Kapampangan designers showcased in furniture show

Kapampangan designers and furniture makers took center stage at the Philippine International Furniture Show held at the SMX Convention Center Manila

The provincial government of Pampanga showcased in the event the Kapampangan's creativity through a special presentation dubbed “Kariktan.”

Led by Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, the provincial government brought together the works of leading Kapampangan fashion designers and furniture manufacturers.

The presentation is part of the province’s continuing efforts to promote its creative industries on a national platform.

Among those who visited the exhibit were First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos; Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo; Nanay Partylist Representative Florabel Yatco; Governor Pineda, Pampanga Board Members Fritzie David-Dizon and Claire David-Lim; and Clark Development Corporation Director Nicolette Henson.

Featured in the fashion segment were creations by designers Mak Tumang, Philip Torres, Ditta Sandico, Frederick Policarpio, Marlon Tuazon, Mich Viray, Adrian Sahagun, and Rhon Balagtas.

Furnitures presented during the exhibit came from Pampanga-based manufacturers including JB Woodcraft Inc., Albero, Calfurn Manufacturing Philippines, Las Palmas Furniture, Philiana Design, Prizmic and Brill, A. Garcia Crafts, South Sea Veneer, and Venzon Lighting.

The “Kariktan” presentation was organized by the Pampanga provincial government through its Arts, Culture and Tourism Office, in partnership with the Pampanga Furniture Industries Foundation and Global-Link MP. This is under the direction of Robby Carmona, as part of efforts to support and promote local designers and artisans.