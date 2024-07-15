Kapampangan farmers get support from Pres Marcos

City of San Fernando--President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. distributed P10,000 each in financial Kapampangan farmers and fishermen during his visit to the Bren Z Guiao Convention Center, City of San Fernando, Pampanga this Friday, July 12.

Some 10,000 beneficiaries received askance during the event. In a report of the Pampanga Information Office (PIO), the said financial aid is part of the government's Assistance to Those with Low Income (AKAP) Program for farmers, fishermen, and their families severely affected by El Niño.

There was also a turnover of various agricultural equipment and other support services, including financial assistance to farmers and fishermen, which was handed over to the governors of each province in Central Luzon, according to the PIO.

President recognized the efforts of farmers and fishermen to ensure food security for every family. According to data from the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist in Pampanga, more than 4,000 farmers and fishermen were affected by the recent El Niño, prompting Governor Dennis Pineda to express his heartfelt gratitude for the President's unwavering support and love shown to the Kapampangans.

Aside from the aforementioned aid, all attendees also took home 5 kilograms of rice each courtesy of the office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez, according to the PIO.