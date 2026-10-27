Kapampangan filmmakers gain UN festival recognition for anti-bullying docu

A documentary examining bullying among young people has earned international recognition for three Kapampangan filmmakers after it was screened at a youth film festival in New York.

Reyniela Tugay, Dominic John Manalo, and Angel Jhos Supan represented the Philippines at the PLURAL+ Youth Video Festival of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) on October 9, 2026 through their film, “A Place to Belong.”

The documentary, which was among 450 entries from 80 countries, earned the filmmakers certificates of recognition.

Through their work, the young filmmakers brought attention to bullying, a concern that affects young people and their sense of belonging in their communities.