Kapampangan Gen Z embracing #MeFund

Gen Z savers across Pampanga are proving that financial security starts with everyday choices. They understand that while lifestyle opportunities are bigger than ever, so are the responsibilities.
In fact, many Kapampangan Gen Z professionals are beginning to save differently, knowing that the sooner they begin, the better prepared they will be.
A key finding of the 2025 Consumer Finance and Inclusion Survey (CFIS) by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is that only about 3 in 10 Filipino adults believe their savings can last through emergencies or unexpected income disruptions.
For many of Pampanga’s young professionals, this reality hits too close to home, that the Z generation is embracing the BDO #MeFund mindset of building emergency savings.
Me first with #MeFund
More young earners are learning healthier money habits early, embracing a “save before spend” mindset. They set aside small but consistent amounts in a #MeFund for some self-love treats, future goals, and unexpected expenses.
According to the BSP study, the budgeting behavior has emerged among Filipinos, with most adults now reporting that they plan ahead and maintain a personal budget.
Digital tools shaping good habits
What helps in shaping the saving philosophy among younger Filipinos is the availability of digital banking tools.
The same BSP study found that household use of digital financial transactions rose to 62%, reflecting the growing role of online banking, e-wallets, and cashless transactions. Another 2025 study showed that consumers increasingly prioritize banks that are accessible, easy to use, secure, and seamlessly fit into their routines.
Bank the way you live
Banking today is all about keeping transactions simple. And as more people go-digital first, BDO continues to keep pace by finding ways to make banking easy, simple, and secure. With a fully paperless process, opening an account is quick and convenient. At any BDO branch, the Account Assist Kiosk lets you get started in minutes and choose the account that works best for you, whether it’s ATM savings or passbook.
BDO combines digital convenience with branch-based services to help you save time and bank more efficiently. Through the BDO Online app, you can monitor balances in real time, transfer funds, pay bills, and manage your accounts wherever you are. For transactions requiring branch visits, Online Branch Booking lets you schedule appointments ahead of time.
Once in the branch, you can use the Service Account Machine to key in transactions faster, while the Universal Teller Machine is easy to use so you can update your passbook and deposit checks quickly without lining up at the counter. If you have questions, branch personnel are always happy to help.
Ready to build your MeFund? Visit BDO branches across Pampanga and enjoy exclusive rewards when you explore savings accounts and other BDO products until July 24, 2026. Mark your calendars for the BDO Fiesta on August 1 at SM City Pampanga for more exciting offers. (Jovi T. De Leon)
FINDING WAYS TO GROW MONEY
There’s another line of thinking Generation Z is treading: is simply saving enough? Earning and managing your own money, making sure to set aside some for the future now becomes a cycle, a daily routine.
So after a while, these Gen Zs might wonder: what’s the next step to grow my money? It now becomes important—finding ways to grow your hard earned money through investing.
Why investing matters for starters
Investing isn’t about understanding complicated charts or predicting market swings. It’s about making your money work harder for you while you focus on your career. For young professionals, it’s a way to prepare for life goals like buying a car, building a home, or supporting loved ones.
In reality, you don’t need to be a financial expert to get started. Investing today is much more accessible, thanks to widely available financial information and having the right bank partner.
If you’re new to investing, consider these practical tips to get started:
Time in the market versus timing the market. Instead of worrying about when to invest and trying to pick the right time, build your investment steadily. By putting in money regularly, you average your costs and diversify your risks over time.
Start now, start small. No need to wait until you have P10,000 or P50,000 or P100,000 in your savings. With as little as P1,000, you can begin investing in unit investment trust funds (UITFs).
Choose the right financial partner. Don’t fall for get rich quick schemes: if it’s too good to be true, it likely is. When it comes to your money, pick the right financial partner that offers security and stability like BDO.
Sign up for Easy Investment Plan
Once you’re comfortable to start investing, the next step is building momentum and that’s where BDO’s Easy Investment Plan (EIP) comes in. EIP lets you invest in funds that fit your budget. You can choose from a wide range of peso and dollar denominated UITFs, whichever match your risk profile and investment goals.
Flexible options: Pick between low-risk money market funds or growth-oriented equity funds to help you stay invested across changing market conditions.
Affordability: Start with as low as P1,000 or $200 every month via auto-debit facility to save you time.
Convenience: Invest with ease via BDO Invest Online or at any branch.
With BDO-managed UITFs, you won’t have to figure out everything on your own. These funds are managed by professionals who constantly monitor the markets and make investment decisions on behalf of clients, so you can focus on staying consistent.
If you’re ready to take the next step, visit your nearest BDO branch to explore your investment options with our financial experts. (Jovi T. De Leon)
BEYOND REMITTANCES:
THE OFW LIFE BACK HOME
More Overseas Filipino Workers are preparing for life after overseas work by exploring opportunities to save, invest, and build sustainable sources of income.
During the recent OFW Kabuhayan Expo 2026, BDO Unibank and its partner Xoom joined other organizations in promoting financial preparedness among migrant workers.
“We want to help OFWs make the most of every remittance—not only to support their families today, but also to build lasting opportunities for the future,” said BDO senior vice president and remittance head Genie Gloria. (PR)