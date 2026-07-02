Kapampangan Gen Z embracing #MeFund

Gen Z savers across Pampanga are proving that financial security starts with everyday choices. They understand that while lifestyle opportunities are bigger than ever, so are the responsibilities.

In fact, many Kapampangan Gen Z professionals are beginning to save differently, knowing that the sooner they begin, the better prepared they will be.

A key finding of the 2025 Consumer Finance and Inclusion Survey (CFIS) by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is that only about 3 in 10 Filipino adults believe their savings can last through emergencies or unexpected income disruptions.

For many of Pampanga’s young professionals, this reality hits too close to home, that the Z generation is embracing the BDO #MeFund mindset of building emergency savings.

Me first with #MeFund

More young earners are learning healthier money habits early, embracing a “save before spend” mindset. They set aside small but consistent amounts in a #MeFund for some self-love treats, future goals, and unexpected expenses.

According to the BSP study, the budgeting behavior has emerged among Filipinos, with most adults now reporting that they plan ahead and maintain a personal budget.

Digital tools shaping good habits

What helps in shaping the saving philosophy among younger Filipinos is the availability of digital banking tools.

The same BSP study found that household use of digital financial transactions rose to 62%, reflecting the growing role of online banking, e-wallets, and cashless transactions. Another 2025 study showed that consumers increasingly prioritize banks that are accessible, easy to use, secure, and seamlessly fit into their routines.