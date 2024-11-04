Kapampangan language chief appointed in AC

ANGELES CITY — The city government has appointed a new Kapampangan language chief.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., appointed Michael Raymon “Mike” Pangilinan as head of the Kapampangan Language Office (Sídduan ning Amánung Sísuan), the implementing body of Angeles City’s Kapampangan language ordinance.

Lazatin said Pangilinan’s appointment is the city government’s way to promote Kapampangan language, culture, and heritage.

“Malwat ku ne pung balu ing kabiasnan at kebaluan nang Pangilinan keng pamaglingap at pamagmasabal keng kekatamung Amanung Sisuan,” Lazatin said

In 2021, Lazatin said he has written a letter addressed to Vice Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting, asking the Sangguniang Panglunsod to help him in his initiative to enforce Ordinance No. 424 series of 2017, establishing Kapampangan as an official language of Angeles City and institutionalizing its use in all sectors, alongside existing national and official languages.

Lazatin said this move aims to preserve, safeguard, revitalize, and promote the use of Kapampangan in the city.

Lazatin also asked help from media entities such as TV, radio, and print outlets, to raise awareness about the Amanung Sisuan, in order to make sure that the next generation of Kapampangans can carry the city’s culture and language.

The city council here, headed by Vega-Cabigting, has started reinforcing the use of Kapampangan, sending out resolutions written in the Ama´nung Si´suan, or mother tongue.

Kapampangan traffic signages were also installed along the city's major roads last September 2021.

Lazatin said the signages put up around the McArthur Hi-way and Fil-Am Friendship Circumferential Road are part of the efforts of the city government to preserve and revitalize Kapampangan language, while also keeping the safety of kabalen motorists and vehicles plying the area.

This initiative is the first in Angeles City, as well as in Pampanga province.