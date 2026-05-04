Kapampangan-made altar unveiled in U.S. parish

A milestone for Filipino religious art has been reached with the installation of the first Kapampangan-made altar in the United States, now enshrined at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Parish.

The parish now features what is considered the largest collection of contemporary Kapampangan-made liturgical sculptures in the country.

The installation includes a main retablo, a daily altar, and an adoration chapel made and design in Guagua's Betis District, which is known for its wood carving tradition.

The works were created by Presidential Merit Awardee for Ecclesiastical Art Willy Layug, known for his intricate ecclesiastical sculptures displayed in churches across the Philippines.

Layug, a boatman's son, began sculpting at the age of five using clay.

Among his notable works is the image of Our Lady of Palo, which was used by Pope Francis during a Holy Mass in Tacloban.

Church officials said the installation not only enhances the parish’s sacred spaces but also highlights the global reach of Kapampangan craftsmanship, serving as a cultural and spiritual link for Filipinos in the United States.