Kapampangan-made costume showcased in Miss Universe 2025

Ma. Ahtisa Manalo, Miss Universe Philippines 2025, unveiled a fiesta-inspired national costume during the Miss Universe 2025 national costume competition in Thailand on Wednesday, November 19.

The costume, called Festejada, was designed by Kapampangan fashion designer Mak Tumang.

In a Facebook post, Tumang said the piece draws inspiration from major Philippine festivals, including the Giant Lantern Festival in Pampanga, the Pahiyas Festival in Lucban, and the Panagbenga Festival in Baguio.

Manalo’s handcrafted piña Filipiniana top features embroidery motifs of the abanico and palay, while the skirt is embellished with more than 65,000 hand-cut and heat-pressed petals.

Tumang said the production of the costume took three months and involved a team of 15 artisans.

Aside from the national costume, Tumang also created Manalo’s midnight blue preliminary evening gown titled Pinctada.

The gown, inspired by the depth and quiet strength of the sea, is detailed with gold accents and pearl-like elements reminiscent of South Sea pearls.

Manalo and the other delegates vie for the Miss Universe crown, now held by Victoria Kjær Theilvig, in the final competition at the Impact Challenger Hall on November 21.