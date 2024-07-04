Kapampangan nominated for CL outstanding rural women

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Maria Concepcion Arcega of Barangay Anon in Floridablanca town is among this year’s nominees for the regional level search of the Search for Outstanding Rural Women (SORW) 2024.

Validators from the Department of Agriculture (DA) launched the evaluation of nominees recently.

This activity aims to honor women who demonstrate excellence and promote the development of their communities.

Arcega is the nominee representing Pampanga.

Other nominees include Jennifer Libag from Barangay Maligaya, Dilasag, Aurora; Ana Catalina Trinidad from Barangay Culaylay, San Jose City, Nueva Ecija; Mercelita Diaz from Barangay San Agustin, Iba, Zambales; Jocelyn Reyes from Barangay Mataas na Parang, San Ildefonso, Bulacan; and Hilaria Del Rosario from Barangay Duale, Limay, Bataan.

Each nominee underwent evaluation by validators, which included members of the SORW Committee Member and the Focal Point System of Gender and Development (GAD).

The evaluation was led by GAD Focal Person Milagros Mananggit; GAD Head Secretariat Rica Salas and Zayra Toledo; GAD Secretariat Imariole Tayag and Renz Ariane Sicat, Shiela Hipolito, and Evelyn Villafane.

The winners will be announced during the awarding ceremony in September.

This activity demonstrates the value on gender and the support for the welfare of women in their efforts in agriculture, environmental conservation, and other aspects of national development.