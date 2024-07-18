Kapampangan-owned BPO celebrates success

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Over 300 employees of Remote Employee, a leading Kapampangan-owned Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company based in Barangay Saguin of this city, took a break from work on July 4, 2024 to celebrate at their annual midyear party held at The Lakeshore Tent in Mexico town.
The event was a day of fun-filled activities, games, and exciting prizes, designed to foster team spirit, camaraderie, and a healthy work-life balance for the company's valued employees.
The event was dubbed "Arena 2024: Remote Employee Midyear Party.
Employees engaged in various games like tug-of-war, jousting, and relay races, while also testing their skills in minute-to-win-it challenges.
For those seeking a more relaxed pace, a selection of classic arcade and table-top games provided a chance to unwind and connect with colleagues.
Beyond the games, the event featured a variety of food and beverage booths catering to diverse tastes.
A highlight was a booth from StretchLab PH, a company specializing in Performance Recovery, Body Tune-up, and Pain Management Therapy.
StretchLab offered free consultations to employees, providing valuable advice and techniques to address common office pains like back and shoulder discomfort caused by prolonged sitting.
Sharing the success
"This event is our way of expressing our sincere appreciation for the hard work and dedication of our incredible team," Remote Employee chief executive officer and co-founder Ruffy Galang said.
"We wouldn't be where we are today without their commitment to excellence. We truly share the success of Remote Employee with them," he added.
This celebration comes on the heels of a significant achievement for Remote Employee, being recognized as the 2nd Best BPO Company in both the Philippines and the United States by Outsource Accelerator.
"We are incredibly proud of this recognition," Galang shared, "It's a testament to the talent and dedication of our team and our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients."
Established in 2021 during the height of the pandemic, Remote Employee has grown into a successful BPO company serving a diverse clientele abroad.
Their mission is to empower Filipinos by providing them with competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits packages, and innovative work-life balance programs.
Currently, Remote Employee employs over 300 individuals, offering a positive and supportive work environment that fosters personal and professional growth.