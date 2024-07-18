Kapampangan-owned BPO celebrates success

StretchLab offered free consultations to employees, providing valuable advice and techniques to address common office pains like back and shoulder discomfort caused by prolonged sitting.

Sharing the success

"This event is our way of expressing our sincere appreciation for the hard work and dedication of our incredible team," Remote Employee chief executive officer and co-founder Ruffy Galang said.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without their commitment to excellence. We truly share the success of Remote Employee with them," he added.

This celebration comes on the heels of a significant achievement for Remote Employee, being recognized as the 2nd Best BPO Company in both the Philippines and the United States by Outsource Accelerator.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition," Galang shared, "It's a testament to the talent and dedication of our team and our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients."