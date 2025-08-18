Kapampangan photographer opens “Talagháy” exhibit

Kapampangan visual storyteller Gerald Gloton has opened his latest exhibit, Talagháy, at the Oasis Art Wall in Oasis Hotel in Angeles City over the weekend, August 16.

Talaghày, which translates to “resilience,” captures its central theme of strength, memory, and transformation.

The nine-piece fashion photography collection reflects Kapampangan resilience, culture, and identity.

Among the featured works are pieces inspired by the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption, a reinterpretation of The Little Prince in Porac’s quarries in collaboration with designer Jann Bungcaras, and a portrait series confronting toxic masculinity with Jorem and Alagadngsining.

“This nine-piece photography collection mirrors our resilience and pride, depicted through visual stories woven in fabrics and collaborative creations,” Gloton said.

Running until October 2025, the exhibit is supported by Oasis Hotel, CSI Digital Lab, MDL Multimedia, and Artifex Design.

The Oasis Art Wall was revived in 2024 by Samantha Tayag and Mandy Del Rosario through their Artist Swap initiative.

It aims to serve as a platform for both local and international artists to showcase their talents.