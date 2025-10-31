Kapampangan poet Felix Garcia dies at 87

Felix M. Garcia, a Kapampangan Poet Laureate and cultural advocate, died on October 31, 2025. He was 87 years old.

Garcia was born on January 30, 1938. He gained recognition as one of the leading poets in the Kapampangan language.

He was awarded the Most Outstanding Kapampangan Award for his contributions to literature and culture.

Garcia was a member of the Knights of Rizal and worked as a journalist for Diaryu ning Pampanga, where he wrote articles promoting Kapampangan heritage and values.

He was known for his humility, discipline, and lifelong commitment to the preservation of Kapampangan culture and language.