Kapampangan singer Lhei Macaspac performs at the CCP

It was a successful premiere night as Music Videos rolled out its show. Dubbed as "Himig Himbing: Mga Heleng Atin" in November 5, 2023 at 4pm at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (Black Box Theater) of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Featured by star studded performances of Bituin Escalante, Baihana, Ivar Fojas, Lorelie "Lhei" Macaspac, Jesper Mercado, and Aleron.

Incidentally, Lhei is a Kapampangan singer.

According to her she auditioned for her part. And was personally chosen by Direk Ariel Yonzon, who also happens to ba a kapampangan

"Actually, I wasn't sure of being a part of the line up.

"I just auditioned my piece and fortunately, I was chosen as one of the singers.

Lhei rendered her song "O, Matas A Banua Ya Ing Kapampangan".

"I was so proud standing before the audinece representing all my cabalens.

"Not to mention that it was a dream come true for me!

"Working with Maestro Ryan Cayabyab is a lifetime achievement for me, together with such beautiful and multi-talented artists.Really, it was something worth remembering.

"I was overwhelmed and in great awe as I hear them perform on stage"

"Himig Himbing:Mga Heleng Atin" showcased delightful array of the country's indigenous and folk lullabies, inviting everyone to immerse themselves in the soothing melodies of the nation's heritage.

The launch was hosted by none other than Ms. Iza Calzado.

"Himig Hambing:Mga Heleng Atin" album is out now on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and other digital platforms.