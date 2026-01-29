Kapampangan tops 2026 Architecture Licensure Exam

A resident of Magalang town emerged as one of the top performers in the recently-concluded 2026 Architecture Licensure Examination.

Adrienne Calo, a resident of Barangay San Vicente in Magalang, placed fourth in the examination after earning a rating of 88.20 percent.

Calo was among the 1,998 examinees who passed the licensure test out of the 2,434 takers nationwide.

In a Facebook post, Calo expressed gratitude to people who supported her throughout her journey toward becoming a licensed architect.

“Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng nakasama ko sa journey ko, lahat ng naniwala, nagbigay ng suporta at nagdasal para sa akin. Maraming salamat sa Diyos na ginawang posible ang lahat. Congrats, ALE January takers! Congrats, mga Architects!,” Calo said.

As a topnotcher, Calo is set to receive a P30,000 incentive from the local government of Magalang.

The incentive is in accordance with a local ordinance recognizing achievers in licensure examinations.