Kapampangan Tops Med Tech Licensure Examinations 2024

The results of the August 2024 Medical Technologists Licensure Examination were recently announced by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Riana Beatriz Tungol Siron, a Kapampangan, emerged as the top scorer with a rating of 92.30%.

Siron was the Class Valedictorian of UST MedTech 2024 and completed the course as Summa Cum Laude.

Siron's academic journey began at St. Scholastica's Academy in San Fernando, Pampanga, where she graduated with Highest Honors in 2020.

Her excellence in academics and leadership skills were evident as early as her Grade 6 year at Floridablanca Central School in 2014, where she graduated t

as Valedictorian.

Currently in her first year as a medical student at UST, Siron is following the path of her parents, Emmanuel Patawaran Siron, who completed secondary education at Chevalier School in 1993, and Ria Santiago Tungol.

Both of her parents are graduates of the Angeles University Foundation (AUF) MedTech program in 1997 and Registered Medical Technologists.

Siron's achievement not only brings pride to her family and alma mater but also to the communities of Calulut, City of San Fernando, and San Antonio, Floridablanca, Pampanga.