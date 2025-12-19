Kapampangan tops Poomsae event at 33rd SEA Games

Justin Kobe Ronquillo Macario, 23, of Barangay Becuran, Sta. Rita, Pampanga made history after becoming the first Filipino to win a gold medal at the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the taekwondo men’s individual freestyle poomsae event.

The SEA Games were held in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 10, 2025.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) told SunStar Pampanga that Macario’s victory marked the Philippines’ first gold medal at the Games.

With a routine marked by multiple aerial flips and varied kicking combinations, Macario scored 8.200 points defeating six other competitors.

He also won a bronze medal in the mixed team poomsae event, alongside Darius Venerable, Jeus Yape, Juvenile Crisostomo, and Janna Oliva.

Kobe is the son of Romeo Tadeo Macario of Baguio City and Aileen Ronquillo Macario, who tracea her roots in Sta. Rita, Pampanga.

While training and studying in Manila for most of his athletic career, the young athlete maintained strong ties to Pampanga, regularly returning home while balancing school and national team training.

A graduate of Bachelor of Science in Fitness and Sports Management from the University of Santo Tomas (UST), Kobe is now a full-time national athlete.

He began training in taekwondo at age five, following the footsteps of his eldest brother, Michael Christian Macario, a former San Beda University Taekwondo Varsity athlete who competed in the NCAA.

During his early years, Kobe trained under Mark Rico, Domingo Rico, and Dexter Rico of Art Heaven Gym, and later under Melvin Morte and Judette Morte of UFC Gym in Baguio.

At the national level, he was coached by Rani Ann Ortega, UST head coach, and Jeordan Dominguez of Twist & Kicks Taekwondo Gym.

At only 14, Kobe moved to Manila for full-time training, a challenge that tested his resolve.

Homesickness often made him consider quitting. During his senior high school years, he would travel home every weekend, returning to Manila by Sunday evening to resume rigorous training.

In 2023, he faced a career hurdle after suffering a tear in his upper body, which required extensive therapy.

Kobe declined steroid-based treatment due to competition rules, sacrificing some events but ultimately recovering.

Kobe’s preparation for the 33rd SEA Games began in January 2025, involving four daily training sessions from Monday to Sunday, along with a strict diet regimen.

He described feeling disbelief upon learning that his performance delivered the Philippines’ first gold medal at the Games.

Kobe acknowledged the support of his family and supporters, particularly Sta. Rita Mayor Reynan Calo, whose assistance helped him during preparations and competitions.

Following his SEA Games victory, Macario is set to compete in the Asian Taekwondo Championships, Asian Games, Korea Open Championships, Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games, and the World Poomsae Championships. | Tristan Jingco