Kapampangan wins in DA national poster competition

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Kapampangan student Ron Jairo Vizcayno was hailed as this year's champion in the National World Food Day (WFD) Poster Making Contest of the Department of Agriculture (DA) held in Quezon City this week.

Vizcayno represented Central Luzon in the said competition.

He received a plaque of recognition and a cash prize of P10,000.

Vizcayno was the regional winner of the same contest held recently in Pampanga. He is a student of Pandacaqui Resettlement Elementary School.

Vizcayno was assisted by his teacher coach Jay Fabian and DA-RFO 3 Regional Information Officer Ozanne Ono D. Ocampo-Allas.

The WFD is a yearly event that features the poster-making contest as a regular component of the events hosted by the DA.

This year's theme is “Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind."

The event highlighted the importance of agriculture and food security in national development.