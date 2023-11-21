Kapampangans get P1.3M from DSWD

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Vice Governor Lilia Pineda led the distribution of some P1.3 million worth of assistance to Kapampangans.

This is part of the financial assistance program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS).

Some 47 patients received financial assistance through the said program.

Pineda said the medical assistance would enable the beneficiaries to avail of medical procedures in various accredited hospitals.

Among those who availed of the program are patients with illnesses, those needing chemotherapy, and individuals who need payment for hospital bills in medical institutions not covered by existing agreements with the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Other officials who attended the distribution included Board Members Fritzie David Dizon, Ananias Canlas Jr., Gabby Mutuc; Special Assistant to the Governor Angelina Blanco; Acting PSWDO Fe Manarang; and outgoing PSWDO Elizabeth Baybayan.