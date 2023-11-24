Kapampangans get P4.4M aid from AICS program

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Kapampangans received some P4.4 million in assistance the other day through the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) in partnership with the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Vice Governor Lilia Pineda distributed the assistance to beneficiaries on Wednesday, November 22, under the category of Family Heads and Other Needy Adults (FHONA) and other individuals needing medical and burial assistance.

DSWD said the AICS is part of the protective services for the disadvantaged individuals and technical assistance and resource augmentation support to local government units (LGUs) and other partners.

Those who attended the distribution included Board Members Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab, Pol Balingit, Cherry Manalo; and Acting PSWDO Fe Manarang.