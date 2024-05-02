Kapampangans get P9.55-M livelihood aid

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Labor and Employment distributed livelihood assistance worth P9.55-million to underprivileged Kapampangans on Labor Day.

A total of 26 individuals received livelihood packages under the agency’s Integrated Livelihood Program during the celebration of 122nd Labor Day in SM City Pampanga.

The beneficiaries include 'displaced' jeepney drivers who were affected by the public utility vehicle modernization program, parents of profiled child laborers, or those who are from disadvantaged families.

The livelihood aid received by beneficiaries includes bigasan package, a sari-sari store package, rice retailing project, NegoKart, carinderia, and merienda-selling package.

DOLE, in partnership with the provincial government of Pampanga, also released a 'Bigasan sa Barangay' packages to Lourdes Rice Retailers at Manibaug Paralaya Rice Retailers.

Materials worth ?1-million were also turned over to Angeles-San Fernando Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association (ASFERJODA) for their Rice Retailing Business.