Kapampangans urged: Remain united for justice

A top leader of the Concerned Citizens of Pampanga (CCP) has urged the Kapampangan people to unite for justice.

Alex Cauguiran, lead convenor of the CCP, echoed the call during the peaceful protest at the Metropolitan Cathedral of San Fernando on Thursday.

Thousands of Kapampangans joined the rally against corruption in government particularly on flood control and infrastructure projects.

Cauguiran thanked the participants for showing their support to the fight against corruption.

“Ang inyong presensya, tinig, at paninindigan ay malinaw na patunay na buo ang ating panawagan: “Isang Bayan, Isang Laban. Wakasin ang Katiwalian,” he said.

He added that the rally is just the first in a series of actions to demand accountability from those involved in corruption.

“Hindi tayo titigil hangga’t ang mga sangkot sa katiwalian ay mapanagot. Naninindigan ang CCP na ang lahat ng nagnakaw sa kaban ng bayan ay dapat makulong at sapilitang ibalik ang perang kanilang binulsa—pera ng taumbayan, pawis at dugo ng mamamayang Pilipino,” Cauguiran said.

“Ang ating pagkakaisa ay ating sandata. Sama-sama nating ipakita na hindi kayang talunin ng katiwalian ang lakas ng mamamayan,” he added.

Mark Allen Sison, one of the convenors of CCP, said participants filled the cathedral, which has a seating capacity of 2,000 during the Holy Mass.

These are aside from those who were standing, and those who waited and gathered outside the Cathedral, Sison added.

During the actual rally, thousands of individuals carrying placards, denouncing corruption in the implementation of flood control projects, were seen.