Kapampangans weigh in on Pineda clothing issue

Some ordinary social media users have rallied behind Pampanga Governor Lilia “Baby” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda following criticism over their designer clothing while visiting flood-affected communities and distributing assistance.

For many supporters, the controversy should focus less on what the Pinedas were wearing and more on their presence in affected areas and their efforts to provide assistance to residents.

PrincessMajesty Laxamana said the clothing should not overshadow the Pinedas’ willingness to help, while Virgie Go questioned why people focus on their attire instead of the assistance being provided.

Alexan Paule also expressed support for Governor Pineda, urging her not to be discouraged by critics who may not fully understand the effort and concern shown toward residents of Pampanga and other areas.

“Nanay, hayahan po ninyo mga ibang tao na naninira sa inyo. Di po nila alam ang pagod at malasakit sa mga tao ng Pampanga or ibang lugar. Basta po kami, Nanay, nandito lang po kami,” Paule wrote. “I salute u, Nanay Gov. We love you."

The online support was echoed by Paul Pangilinan Corpuz, who said he personally knows the Pinedas and defended Vice Governor Pineda.

Corpuz cited the Educational Financial Assistance Program (EFAP), saying that while the program provides educational assistance, there are instances when Pineda shoulders the full tuition of students who cannot afford to continue their studies.

“I STAND FOR HIM, WE STAND FOR HIM,” Corpuz wrote, adding that people should not judge someone solely on appearance without knowing the person or the assistance he provides.

Veteran journalist Max Sangil also weighed in on the controversy in a post titled “The Real Side of Dennis Pineda.”

Sangil said he had met Pineda only a few times and recalled seeing him dressed fashionably during visits to the family-owned Royce Hotel and Casino.

He noted that Pineda’s manner of dressing was not unusual, particularly among Kapampangans, whom he described as having a reputation for being particular about their appearance.

Addressing the criticism over Pineda’s attire while helping flood victims, Sangil acknowledged that people may have different views but said the issue was not significant to him.

“For me, that’s no big deal," he said.

Journalist Ramon Tulfo likewise defended the Pinedas, questioning whether wearing designer clothing should be considered inappropriate while helping victims of flooding.

“Masama bang magsuot ng mga designer clothes habang tumutulong sa mga biktima ng baha?” Tulfo wrote.

Tulfo said he has known the Pineda family and described them as helpful even before they entered public office. He also cited relief efforts outside Pampanga, including assistance he said was sent to Bicol following a major typhoon.

Sey Soliman-Castro also shared a similar sentiment in a post written partly in Kapampangan, saying the Pinedas’ assistance to residents should be considered alongside their ability to mobilize resources during calamities.

Meanwhile, Mayor Philip Siojo Naguit described the Pinedas’ “true brand” as public service.

In a social media post, Naguit highlighted preparations by the provincial government and the Pineda family to provide food packs to residents affected by several days of heavy rain and flooding, particularly in Minalin.

The controversy has also drawn a response from Malacañang.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said public officials should ultimately be judged by their actions and work rather than by what they wear. At the same time, she stressed the need for sensitivity when government officials serve communities affected by disasters.

Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had issued no specific directive to the Department of the Interior and Local Government or local government units regarding the issue.

The Palace response added another dimension to the debate, shifting the discussion from the Pinedas’ designer clothing to the broader question of how public officials should conduct themselves while responding to communities affected by calamities.

For the Pinedas’ supporters, their clothing should not diminish the significance of their presence and assistance on the ground.

Critics, meanwhile, have raised concerns about whether public officials should exercise greater sensitivity in their choice of clothing when visiting communities dealing with flooding and hardship.

The online debate continues, with supporters maintaining that public officials should ultimately be judged by the assistance they provide and the work they do for their constituents.