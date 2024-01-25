Kapebaluan offers P50 drinks

ANGELES CITY— The city-run Kapebaluan Café is currently offering P50 coffee drinks for the month of January to March 2024 as part of its second anniversary.

Coffee lovers may now enjoy the flavors of a 12 ml (malati) Iced Latte, Spanish Latte, and Iced Americano for only P50.

The Kapebaluan Café will celebrate its second anniversary on March 17, 2022.

Kapebaluan is a project of Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., established to support the local coffee farmers.

“I am inviting everyone at Kapebaluan to come and enjoy their favorite coffee flavors at discounted price. This is somehow a thank you promo to our customers,” Lazatin said.

“I believe that our very own Kape Angeleño can keep up with international brands, and I encourage our community to show their support for our local coffee,” he added.

IC Calaguas, Chief Adviser of the City Mayor, expressed support for this discounted promo.

“We invite our Cabalens to continue to support the Kapebaluan for our local farmers,” said Calaguas.

“Since this is for Kapebaluan’s anniversary promo, it will be offered for a limited time,” said Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel. “Café-goers will be able to order Iced Latte, Spanish Latte, and Iced Americano for only P50 at Kapebaluan.”

Kapebaluan offers 20 specialty beverages, made with the finest coffee beans and ingredients.

Kapebaluan is located on the ground floor of the Angeles City Library Building, Barangay Sto. Rosario. The coffee shop is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays.