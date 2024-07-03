‘Kapitolyo sa Barangay’ goes to Lubao villages

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The “Kapitolyo sa Barangay”, a project of the provincial government, was conducted in different barangays in Lubao town yesterday.

The program is expected to bring services closer to the people.

In Barangay Concepcion, some 1,000 residents received assistance under the program.

Lubao Mayor Esmeralda Pineda, who represented Governor Dennis Pineda, introduced various programs implemented by the Capitol.

Joining the distribution of aid were Board Members Frizie David Dizon, Sajid Eusoof; and Acting PSWDO Fe Manarang.

Each beneficiary received food packs containing hotdog, a whole chicken, and rice; and P1,000 cash.