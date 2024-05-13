‘Kapitolyo sa Barangay’ launched

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Governor Dennis Pineda met with more than 1,000 residents of Barangays Mabical, Solib and San Antonio in Floridablana town under the program Kapitolyo sa Barangay where services are brought closer to the people.

The program also aims to provide an opportunity for grass root sectors to meet with the governor for consultation and discussions of issues.

The governor was accompanied by Lubao Mayor Esmeralda Pineda, Floridablanca Mayor Darwin Manalansan and PDRRMO Chief Angelina Blanco.

The program also focused on addressing the health problems of residents.

With the help of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, Provincial Treasurer's Office, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and General Services Office, financial assistance and food packs were given to those who attended the program at the Barangay Solib Covered Court on Friday, May 10, 2024.