'Kasalang Bayan' held in Magalang

The Local Government of Magalang hosted the wedding of 49 couples during a "Kasalang Bayan" officiated by Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson on Wednesday April 29, at the town's sports gym.

The event is part of the activities in celebration of th town's 421st Founding Anniversary.

The festival highlights town’s rich history and commitment to strengthening families and communities.

Couples from different barangays gathered at the venue, dressed in wedding attire and accompanied by loved ones who witnessed their exchange of vows.

Lacson emphasized the importance of marriage as the foundation of a strong and progressive community.

She encouraged the newlyweds to nurture their relationships with love, respect, and responsibility as they begin a new chapter in their lives together.

As part of the ceremony, each couple received a set of tokens from the municipal government, including flowers, a celebratory cake, and a cash gift.

The “Kasalang Bayan” is one of the highlights of Magalang’s founding anniversary celebrations.