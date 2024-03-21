Kasambahays in CL to get higher wages

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Domestic workers in Central Luzon will start receiving higher wages starting April 1, 2024.

This was announced on Thursday, March 21 by the Department of Labor and Employment Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB).

The board issued on March 4, 2024 Wage Order No. RBIII-DW-04, increasing the monthly minimum wage rate of kasambahays by P1,000 in chartered cities and first class municipalities and P1,500 in other municipalities.

The RTWPB noted that the increase would bring the monthly minimum wage of kasambahays in Central Luzon to P6,000.

The move will benefit some 126,762 domestic workers, 11,595 or approximately 9.0 percent, who are on live-in arrangement with employers.

The wage board explained that the wage hike considered the results of the survey conducted and public hearing held.

It also cited the needs of domestic workers and their families, the employer’s capacity to pay, and the existing socio-economic conditions in the region.

The RTWPB, composed of representatives from the government, management, and labor sectors, conducted the regional public hearing on February 25 this year in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

In accordance with existing laws and procedures, the wage order was submitted to the National Wages and Productivity Commission for review and was affirmed on March 12, 2024.

It will take effect on April 1, Monday, 15 days after its publication on March 16.

The last wage order for kasambahays in the region was issued on May 30, 2022 and took effect on June 20, 2022.

For further clarifications on the kasambahays' wage increase, the RTWPB said it could be reached through its email address rb3@produktiboatsahod.onmicrosoft.com.