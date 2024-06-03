"Kayabe Music Fest 2024"

It was a night of music and festivity during the "Kayabe Music Festival 2024" held at the Megaworld Capital Town Pampanga in May 30, 2024.

The Kayabe Fest stage celebrates the voice and music of our local talents who have likewise been making marks on the national and international scene.

Included in the line up were performing and recording pop R&B singer Nyx Nasal, award-winning singer-songwriter and Star Music artist Jem Macatuno, television star and singing champion Keith de Guzman, Tres Dyosas Kapampangan performing artist Ara Muna with vlogger/comedian Tyra and Pampanga's Bonnie Tyler Mae, composer/musical arranger/cover singer Rhon Talao, Kapampangan balladeer and global local channel artist ROM, Philippine World of Championships of Performing Arts delegate Ris Esquillo, Central Luzon Broadway Diva Jeneal Mariano, global championships multi- gold medalist Mark Joeghie Catacutan, singing champ and theatrical singer Adrian David, choral music pillar EJ Tapnio rocked the grounds of Capital grounds with their electrifying and heartfelt performances.

Our ever beautiful and cheerful mayor, Vilma Caluag, delivered her message and shared the stage with her energetic performance of "Nosi Balasi".

Caluag also instructed all the technical working group to put on top the safety of everyone.