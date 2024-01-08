KDF eye center served 227,876 Kapampangans

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Kapampangan Development Foundation (KDF) president Benigno Ricafort said the foundation was able to serve some 227, 876 Kapampangans through its eye center's Seeing Free program in the last 37 years.

Aside from this, the group accommodated hundreds of people needing medical help.

The foundation, which will celebrate its founding anniversary on January 9, has served some 227,876 locals with cataract, pterygium, glaucoma, and retina surgeries.

Aside from this, KDF's Prosthetics Center through its Walking Free Program was able to give upper and lower prosthetics, braces, and physical rehabilitation to 3,486 patients.

KDF's Cleft Center, through its Smiling Free Program supported by Arellano University and Rotary Clubs in Pampanga, has provided some cleft surgeries to 2,546 patients mostly young Kapampangans.

KDF is also set to bring more of its services to senior citizens.

The KDF delivers its program through its operation of the Jesus A. Datu Medical Center (JADMC) facility in Bacolor town.

KDF is an organization of Kapampangans who live outside of the region and yearning to do their share in its social and economic development.