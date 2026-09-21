Kenyans dominate Singlife One Clark Int’l Marathon

Local runners also shone in the marathon, with Allan Arbois Jr. and Christine Hallasgo being the first Filipinos ro run through the tape.

Arbois led the locals in 2:32:16, followed by Dickyias Mendioro (2:32:32) and Bernard Caluza (2:37:05), while Hallasgo paced the women in 3:08:47, narrowly edging Jessa Mae Roda (3:09:08) and Maricar Camacho (3:19:20).

The Singlife One Clark International Marathon also featured 21K, 10K and 5K categories, giving runners of different levels an opportunity to compete on the Clark course.

In the international 21K, Daniel Boiwo topped the men’s division in 1:12:46, while Pamela Chepkoech Bundotich won the women’s race in 1:27:02.

The local 21K men’s title went to Ricky Organiza in 1:12:59, followed by Fritz Angelo Operio (1:16:17) and Jevie Rebutazo (1:16:53), as Edna Magtubo led the local women in 1:28:37, ahead of Arlyn Joyce Akangan (1:32:57) and Nicole Diloy (1:33:00).

A BYD Seagull was also raffled from the thousands of participants in the race adding to the excitement of race day which also had Gatorade as official sports drink, Cristalino as official hydration partner, BYD as official vehicle partner, Nyxsys as official media partner and is supported by the Department of Tourism: Love The Philippines.