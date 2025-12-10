KFC outlet in CSF burglarized

Police are now investigating the burglary that happened on Tuesday, December 9 in a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet along Capitol Boulevard, Barangay Sto. Niño, City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The fastfood outlet, which opened about three months ago, is situated across the police provincial office.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, Pampanga police director, said the robbery possibly occurred at dawn on Tuesday.

He added that Hevsie Martin David, KFC Capitol store manager, discovered the burglary at 7:02 am when she reported for work.

David told police investigators that she noticed the front glass door and sliding window were shattered.

She added that the store’s vault was forcibly opened and an an estimated P193,338 and a cellphone worth P7,000 were missing.

The branch’s CCTV footage revealed that the suspects entered the establishment by prying open the main entrance glass door and sliding window.

The footage showed that the burglars proceeded to the pantry area, where the vault was kept, and used power tools to dismantle it before taking the cash.