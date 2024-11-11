'kidnap for ransom' group neutralized

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- A 'kidnap for ransom' group operating in Angeles City was neutralized by authorities following the arrest of its members on Thursday, November 7.

General Redrico Maranan, director of the Police Regional Office Region 3 (PRO 3) said the arrest of the KFR syndicate members was carried out by operatives of the Philippine National Police PNP Anti Kidnapping Group; and the police offices of Mabalacat City and Angeles City.

Authorities conducted a rescue operation following a report obtained by the Anti Kidnapping Group.

The criminal group allegedly brought their victim, Kingsley Chukwuemeka Ikeagwuana, a Nigerian national, student and who lives in Urban Resort Residences, Parañaque City, to Barangay Malabanias, Angeles City.

The Anti Kidnapping Group identified the arrested members of the group as David Chidera Ibegbulamo, Nwokeke Christian Ihechukwu, Nwokeke Cajothan Chinemmerem, and Okonkwo Emmanuel Kosiso, all residents of Angeles City.

Seized from the suspects were two Caliber 45 guns with a bullet and a magazine; and a Caliber 38 revolver with bullets.

Authorities said the suspects face charges for Kidnapping for Ransom and violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.