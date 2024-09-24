Kids battling cancer get financial support

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda, Vice Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda, and Executive Assistant IV Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab distributed P10,000 financial support to each of the 32 children who are battling cancer.

The event was held on Monday, September 23 at the Capitol as part of the Pineda family’s assistance program for Kapampangans needing medical assistance.

Governor Pineda gave additional P5,000 to each patient for their medical needs.

On the part of the provincial government, medical assistance, particularly for chemotherapy are provided to the young patients.

Cayabyab assured the patients of their continued support throughout their treatment and recovery.

“Sana kahit sa maliit na paraan ay napasaya namin sila,” she said.

Cayabyab added that she is set to give Christmas toys to the sick children.