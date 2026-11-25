Tears of joy and pride filled the room as parents celebrated the graduation of 14 children from their therapy program at the Pampanga Children Center for Special Needs (PCCSN).

The children underwent free therapy sessions at the center for at least three months, depending on their respective conditions and needs.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda personally checked on the children and provided financial assistance to help support their continued therapy and other needs.

Among the beneficiaries was the seven-year-old child of Mhaila Manyalac, who was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), a neurodevelopmental condition that affects communication, social interaction, learning, and the processing of sensory information from the environment.

For seven months, her child received free speech and occupational therapy at the center.

Manyalac expressed her gratitude, saying the program has been a great relief for parents who struggle to secure therapy slots and shoulder the expenses for their children's treatment.

PCCSN records states that a total of 29 children have now completed the therapy program, while 90 others are currently receiving free therapy.

Mark Angelo Garcia, OTRP, an occupational therapist at the center, emphasized the importance of early intervention in promptly addressing developmental delays and helping children improve their abilities.

Meanwhile, data from the Provincial Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) showed that more than 3,500 children with disabilities are registered across Pampanga.

Pineda expressed the provincial government's readiness to establish additional facilities so that more children can receive free therapy and appropriate support.

Each beneficiary received ₱10,000 in financial assistance from the provincial government and an additional ₱10,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), for a total of ₱20,000. |via Pampanga PIO