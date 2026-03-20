Kiko underscores vital role of farmers on development

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan has underscored the vital role of farmers in national development.

Pangilinan was the guest of honor at the 140th anniversary of Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) on Thursday.

He also called for strengthening the agriculture sector through extension services and cooperatives.

In his message, the senator highlighted the connection between technology and traditional farming.

“You cannot harvest from a laptop. You can only harvest from the land that you know, that you love, that you nurture, and you care for,” Pangilinan said.

The lawmaker also bared two bills he authored -- the renationalization of the Agricultural and Fisheries Extension Service and the re-establishment of the Bureau of Agri-Fisheries Cooperatives under the Department of Agriculture.

According to Pangilinan, these aim to strengthen the organization of farmers and fisherfolk to build stronger cooperatives and increase their income.

He also shared his experience managing his own organic farm in Alfonso, Cavite, where they trained local farmers in organic vegetable farming.

He however lamented that the lack of organized extension services that directly assist at the grassroots level remains a challenge.

“We spoke with President Marcos Jr. and convinced him to certify these two measures as urgent,” Pangilinan said, referring to the passage of the proposed laws, which he said would open more job opportunities for graduates in agriculture, fisheries, crop science, animal science, forestry, and related fields.

He added that through extension services and cooperatives, “the weakest link will be empowered in the supply chain, the markets, and business.”

Pangilinan also mentioned the richness of Kapampangan cuisine as proof of the diligence and skill of the people of Pampanga.

“It’s fitting that Pampanga is the culinary capital of the Philippines. Our sisig, bringhe, tibuk-tibuk, kamaro—when we say Kapampangan cuisine is ‘manyaman’ (delicious), we are also saying that the people of Pampanga are hardworking,” he explained. (Report by Jomar Mariano, PSAU Sinukuan Gazette)