"Kim Chiu initiated our break up", says Xian Lim

The issue between Kim Chiu and Xian Lim seems endless.

The question is, who broke up first? Was it Kim or Xian.

Well, lately, Xian bluntly said it was Kim who initiated their break up.

In his latest interview the actor said "I understand why the supporters are angry. I understand why they feel betrayed. Pero masakit din yon para sa amin. They're watching it from a distance. Eto kaming dalawa and we have our talks. Nagusap kami privately. Hindi na kailangan pang himayin kung sino ang nagkulang. I think the length of it speaks for itself."

"Ang dami kasing kuwento. Yung nga yung mahirap sa isang public relationship.

"They've been there since day one nung panliligaw pa lang, all the way to more than a decade."

"People come up with all this made up lies kung anuman but we released our statement na we both decided to part ways.

"To be completely honest, I wasn't the one who engaged in the separation. Yung lang po siya. It's that simple.!I wasn't the one who initiated the break up."

The actor also mentioned that he's still friends with Kim.

"Of course, yes!were still friends.To be completely honest, ever since we went out separate ways, hindi pa po kami nakakapag-usap. But when that night happened, maayos yung pag-uusap namin. Of course merong iyakan, but there was that assurance na we went through twelve years, di ba? Twelve years of our existence so it has that respect," he stressed.