"Kim Chiu initiated our break up", says Xian Lim

The issue between Kim Chiu and Xian Lim seems endless.
The question is, who broke up first? Was it Kim or Xian.
Well, lately, Xian bluntly said it was Kim who initiated their break up.
In his latest interview the actor said "I understand why the supporters are angry. I understand why they feel betrayed. Pero masakit din yon para sa amin. They're watching it from a distance. Eto kaming dalawa and we have our talks. Nagusap kami privately. Hindi na kailangan pang himayin kung sino ang nagkulang. I think the length of it speaks for itself."
"Ang dami kasing kuwento. Yung nga yung mahirap sa isang public relationship.
"They've been there since day one nung panliligaw pa lang, all the way to more than a decade."
"People come up with all this made up lies kung anuman but we released our statement na we both decided to part ways.
"To be completely honest, I wasn't the one who engaged in the separation. Yung lang po siya. It's that simple.!I wasn't the one who initiated the break up."
The actor also mentioned that he's still friends with Kim.
"Of course, yes!were still friends.To be completely honest, ever since we went out separate ways, hindi pa po kami nakakapag-usap. But when that night happened, maayos yung pag-uusap namin. Of course merong iyakan, but there was that assurance na we went through twelve years, di ba? Twelve years of our existence so it has that respect," he stressed.
Inside Out 2 is a 2024 American animated coming-of-age film produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures.
The sequel to Inside Out (2015), it was directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, from a screenplay written by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein to a story conceived by Mann and LeFauve.
The film stars Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan reprising their roles from the first film with Tony Hale (replacing Bill Hader as Fear), Liza Lapira (replacing Mindy Kaling as Disgust), Maya Hawke, Ayo Edibiri, Adele Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kensington Tallman (replacing Kaitlyn Dias as Riley) joining the cast. It tells the story of Riley's emotions as they find themselves joined by new emotions that want to take over Riley's head.
Watch Inside Out 2 at SM City Pampanga which opens next week!