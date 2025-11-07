Kim Chiu is ready to show some skin!

To prove her versatility as an actress Kim Chiu is all out to do something different.

"I want to prove all of them wrong. And that I can do more.

In her latest project, The Alibi, a mystery romance series on Prime Video which will air this November, Kim is shoeing some skin.

In the trailer of "The Alibi" Kim, showed her gracefulness through a fiery sexy dance in the night club where she works.

Kim will play as Stella while her love interest is Paulo Avelino who plays as Vincent Cabrera.

There are rumors that Kim accepted the sexy role because of his leading man, who is her rumored boyfriend.

"Siguro naman, as a 35-year old woman, tapos na Tayo sa 16 years old role na teeny-teeny.

"Pero favorite ko talaga mag-teeny-teeny, magpapatawa. Pero parang pag tina-track ko yung journey ko dito sa industriyang ito, parang......

"Parang nahati ko naman siya sa teens, twenties. Sabi ko, among ipapakita ko sa aking thirties?I think it's my skin.

"Pero ano, malaki talaga yung tiwala ko talaga sa Dreamscape. As in sila talaga yung naghubog sa akin.

"At sa mga nagsasabing hindi ako marunong sa ganitong klaseng role, eto na. Eto na yon!

Kim thanked Dreamscape for giving her this project.

"And of course, si Pau din naman, malaking tulong din siya dahil nakita ko naman yung respeto niya sa akin.

"And sa mga director namin na inaalagaan yung mga shots, and yung mga cameraman namin.

"Sa mga nag-iilaw, ang ganda ng launching ng body ko. Thank you so much.

"And sa mga nag-choreo sa akin, thank you. Sa gym trainers ko, thank you so much. Pero more than th skin...it's what's inside me, and what I want to show to all my supporters.

"And kung magkakaroon man ng bagong supporters maraming salamat po.

Kim and Pau willll be joined by a powerhouse cast led by Sam Milby, John Arcilla, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Sofia Andres, Irma Adlawan, Rafael Rosell, Alma Moreno, Ian de Leon, And Romnick Sarmienta.

Also in the series are: Robbie Jaworski, Alyanna Angeles, PJ Endrinal, Lotlot Bustamante, Ayesha Bajeta, Thou Reyes, Alora Sasam, Marvin Yap, Johaira Omar, Yesh Burce, and Kim Tubiano.

Meanwhile, Paulo was asked about his reaction on Kim's daring scenes.

"Well, I don't think it's about skin or about ano...parang it comes with the maturity of the role, and what the role requires.

"So minsan talaga may mga karakter at may mga istorya na gustong ikuwento at sa mga ganitong paraan kailangan.

"Dahil kung nagbebenta nga naman talaga ng aliw yung karakter, and hirap naman kung hindi mo nakikita or napapanood, at hindi naipapakita sa audience na ginagawa niya iyon.

"So, it comes with...also the maturity of the actress. Pero mas character driven po ito.

"At kami po dito ay very loyal and very dedicated...yung dedikasyon na ibinibigay namin sa karakter namin ay purely for our character" he narrated.