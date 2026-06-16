Kim vs. Maine: Firepower Clash Begins

BingoPlus turns up the competitive heat for its passionate users as it launches the all-new promo, Firepower Clash: Choose your Camp, Fight for Glory, featuring two star ambassadors Kim Chiu and Maine Mendoza with a massive multimillion peso prize pool at stake.

The concept is simple: Users of the number one and most trusted Filipino online entertainment platform only need to log in from June 15 to 24 for the limited-time campaign and enter the event page. From there, they click [Join] to randomly join a camp, either under Captain Kim Chiu or Captain Maine Mendoza.

Users then play games to earn Firepower, which is converted from amounts in a 1:1 ratio in real time. Select games, however, have a huge 1:10 Firepower conversion ratio, namely BingoPlus’ Super Tiger Baccarat A and GameZone’s Pahiyas Wins.

Given that this is direct competition between teams, no users are allowed to jump ship and join the other, as camps will be fixed until the end of the stage, and camps’ ranking data can be seen and updated in real time.

Registration is open daily from midnight onwards, and users can only register once during each stage: Stage 1 (S1) and Stage 2 (S2). Before registration, both camps will appear as hidden, and unregistered users will not see any ranking data to not give anyone any early advantages.

Camps will then compete based on their accumulated Firepower in each stage, and the camp with the higher Firepower wins, while the losers don’t get any additional prizes.

Eligible players from the winning camp can then share the camp prize pool, tabbed varying amounts for Stages 1 and 2. Individual Ranking Rewards, meanwhile, make up the rest of the multimillion peso prize pool.

For the Individual Ranking Awards, users will be ranked based on their daily accumulated Firepower, with ranking data updated in real time, and rewards will then be settled once per day and awarded automatically as platform betting credits.

Rewards and bonuses, at no additional cost, are once again overflowing over at BingoPlus. Download the app today and get in on the action with Captain Kim or Captain Maine before it’s too late.

About DigiPlus Interactive Corp.

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced leading platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, widely known for their engaging experiences in interactive gaming and sports entertainment. For more information, visit www.digiplus.com.ph.